TRANSPARENCY International Zambia says Zambia has maintained its score of 33 on the 2021 Corruption Perception Index. The Corruption Perception Index, is a Report which aggregates data from a number of different sources that provide perceptions by business people and country experts on the level of corruption in the public sector. The CPI score is based on a scale of 0-100 where zero means most corrupt while 100 means lest corrupt. The Report is done in 180 countries and Zambia is currently ranked 117 out of 180. Speaking during the…...



