PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he does a lot of things when he travels out of the country. So far President Hichilema has taken nine international trips since September 2021, with his last fall being undertaken in the month of January. The President has visited the following countries: 1. United States of America (New York) – September 19, 2021 2. United Kingdom (Scotland)– October 31, 2021 3. South Africa – November 15, 2021 4. Botswana (Kasane) – November 20 5. Democratic Republic of Congo – November 23, 2021 6. Malawi –…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.