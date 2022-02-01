PF vice-president Given Lubinda, flanked by his wife, addresses journalists at ACC head office where he was summoned on January 31, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF vice-president Given Lubinda says he was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission because his company entered into a loan agreement with a Chinese Company in 2016. But the ACC says Lubinda was warned and cautioned on allegations of corruption. Speaking to journalists after appearing before the ACC, Monday, Lubinda said he was made to sign a warn and caution statement without engaging his lawyers. He wondered when obtaining a loan became an offence. “As a law-abiding citizen, I decided to present myself only to be told [that] the whole state…...