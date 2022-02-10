PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda has accused Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe of blackmailing former president Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda to meet with President Hakainde Hichilema so that he releases information to be used against the former Head of State. But Haimbe has dispelled the allegations saying they were malicious. Meanwhile, Chanda said Haimbe has neither blackmailed him nor arranged any meeting between himself and President Hichilema. In a video which circulated on Tuesday evening, Nakacinda accused President Hichilema of seeking information to implicate Lungu. “We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.