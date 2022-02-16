THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says investigations conducted into the Kapiri Mposhi road traffic accident in which a goods train collided with a fuel tanker truck have revealed that the crash was caused by driver negligence. In a statement, Tuesday, RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga stated that the investigations established that the fuel tanker truck driver failed to stop at a railway crossing despite the warning sound from the locomotive, and ended up colliding with the train, causing an explosion which resulted in the loss of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.