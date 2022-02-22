WHEN Edgar [Lungu], the man you said was drinking, was exiting, the Kwacha was at K15, but it’s now hitting K19 when we have a staunch SDA member who is sober through and through, says Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba. And Kabimba says if he was President Hakainde Hichilema, he would spend sleepless nights and more time in the country, to try and figure out how to manage Zambia’s economic crisis instead of marketing it on the international market. Speaking when he featured on Pan African radio, Monday, Kabimba charged…...



