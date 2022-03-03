Noel Nkhoma makes his contribution during the Ministry of Finance and National Planning post budget townhall symposium at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has appointed economist Noel Nkoma as board chairperson for the Development Bank of Zambia for a period of three years. In a letter addressed to Nkoma and dated February 25, Dr Musokotwane stated that he was confident that Nkoma would execute his duties with due diligence. “It is with great pleasure that I appoint you as Board Chairperson for Development Bank of Zambia with immediate effect for a period of three years. This appointment is pursuant to the Development Bank of…...