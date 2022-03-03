MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has appointed economist Noel Nkoma as board chairperson for the Development Bank of Zambia for a period of three years. In a letter addressed to Nkoma and dated February 25, Dr Musokotwane stated that he was confident that Nkoma would execute his duties with due diligence. “It is with great pleasure that I appoint you as Board Chairperson for Development Bank of Zambia with immediate effect for a period of three years. This appointment is pursuant to the Development Bank of…...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe