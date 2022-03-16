President Hakainde Hichilema’s wife Mutinta and acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa at this year’s International Women’s Day commemoration at Lusaka’s Showground on March 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema has declared Friday a public holiday to facilitate a befitting State Funeral and burial ceremony for the late fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda. In a statement, Wednesday, Kangwa, however, said institutions which provided essential services were requested to ensure that adequate arrangements were put in place to avoid a disruption in the provision of such services. “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, has declared Friday, 18th March, 2022 a Public Holiday. President Hichilema has…...