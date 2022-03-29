People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says it is wrong for parastatal companies to purchase vehicles on a regular basis, especially now that the economy is not performing well. The Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) said it bought about 40 vehicles to replace its fleet after being accused of buying the vehicles for Patriotic Front campaigns. But in an interview, Banda said it was surprising that people who were driving company vehicles or parastatal vehicles wanted to change them every three years rather than servicing and keeping…...