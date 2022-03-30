Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says there is no apparent need to evacuate Zambians citizens from Russia. Giving a Ministerial Statement to Parliament, Tuesday, Kakubo said the current situation in Russia was generally calm. “May I also report to the House, that the current security situation in Russia is generally calm and people are, to a large extent, going about their daily business normally. There is no apparent need, at present, to evacuate any of our citizens from Russia. The House may also wish to note that…...