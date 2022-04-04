DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi State Counsel says she does not have problems working under the UPND government because her job is to work for the State, regardless of the leadership that is in power. On Tuesday News Diggers published an editorial opinion in which it raised questions about whether the DPP would be able to work under the UPND government and prosecute former PF ministers. But in an interview, DPP Siyunyi said it was important to note that she had been working for the State under five…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.