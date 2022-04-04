UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda making a contribution during the public following the Bill 10 discussion organized by News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says Zambia’s economy will improve by 2023, provided that there are no more external shocks. In an interview, Imenda said government had no control over external shocks. “It is a worldwide phenomenon. In economics, we call it an external shock. For us as a government, those are external shocks. The shocks that you have no control over. Have you seen that Botswana has also increased? I mean those are external shocks and we have no control over them, unfortunately. So when you make a…...