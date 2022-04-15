THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka, has arrested an entrepreneur for money laundering activities involving $250,000. In a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said Chimuka Malawo, 50, allegedly deposited $250,000 into her accounts which is suspected to be proceeds of crime and used the said funds to renovate a property. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka Province has arrested an Entrepreneur for money laundering activities involving USD 250,000.00 contrary to the Laws of Zambia…....
