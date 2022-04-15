PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says the person who leaked the letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) was trying to lure the DPP into a trap. In an interview, Chilangwa claimed that “a lot of people will go” if the DPP was to leave office. “Let the DPP perform her functions without undue influence, without threats. It is totally unbecoming of the UPND to continue threatening office bearers who are doing their job that they were employed to do. What kind of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.