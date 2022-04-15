MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has dissolved the management board of Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce. In a statement, Thursday, Mutati said he had also dissolved the management board of the National Institute for Scientific Research, with immediate effect. “Today, I have dissolved the management board of Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce with immediate effect. This has been done with powers vested in me as Minister responsible for Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training TEVET. This is in accordance with Section 10…...



