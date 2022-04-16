THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says COVID-19 negatively affected its operations in the sense that the pandemic slowed down activities which required physical contact, such as investigations and prosecutions.

Responding to a press query, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the Commission was however able to adapt to the adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines.

She stated that new innovations such as virtual meetings and workshops had been brought on board to ensure that the Commission continued to discharge its mandate effectively.

“I would like to inform you that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the operations of the Commission like many other institutions in the sense that it slowed down on operations that required physical contact such as investigations, prosecutions, preventions and public sensitization. However, the Commission was able to adapt to the adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines and new innovations such as virtual meetings, lectures and workshops have been brought on board to ensure that the Commission continues to discharge its mandate,” stated Chibwe.