PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was wrong to grant immunity to former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu, and therefore she is on her own. Addressing the press at State House yesterday, the Head of State said the DPP was also wrong to write a letter to DEC boss Mary Chirwa after the arrest of Milingo, and as such, she must be reported to the Judicial Complaint Commission. “No one should stand in the way of corruption, I mean Auditor General, I mean Anti Corruption Commission,…...



