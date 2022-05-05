PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government departments should advertise with private media houses, the same way that they give contracts to private companies. And President Hichilema has called on media practitioners to self-regulate. Meanwhile President Hichilema says there is no America military base being established in the country. Speaking during the National Media Conference, President Hichilema said there was no reason for government not to advertise with private media. “Will the new dawn government continue with the practice of not allowing the government to advertise in the private media, I hope…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.