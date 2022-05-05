Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela with his lawyer Jonas Zimba leave ACC office in Lusaka shortly after being interrogated on May 23, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela’s lawyers have disclosed that the Pampashe MP has been charged with two counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and for being in possession of K500,000 his company allegedly received from Veil construction. And the Commission has given Chitotela back his seized property in State Lodge area, in view of the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court decision to stay the warrant of seizure taken out by the Commission on the said property. ACC arrested Chitotela on Tuesday in connection with…...