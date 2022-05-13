INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the UPND government will ensure that the fight against corruption starts from the top. In an interview, Milupi said President Hakainde Hichilema had made it clear that he would not protect any of his ministers or government officials who engaged in corrupt activities. “The President has clearly said that matters of fighting corruption, abuse of public resources, it is past, present and future. Some of these are past [cases], they happened in the past. Those that are happening in [the] present,…...



