Chairperson of the business advisory council Professor Oliver Saasa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says there are positive sentiments in the country that are stimulating economic growth. And Prof Saasa says Zambia is expected to record a single-digit inflation rate by August, adding that he has no doubt whatsoever that the government is doing the right things. In an interview, Professor Saasa said the first-quarter performance indicated that the country was on the right track to recording a positive economic growth rate. “One of the things that will bring hope and that is where growth comes from, is how we…...