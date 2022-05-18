ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says there are positive sentiments in the country that are stimulating economic growth. And Prof Saasa says Zambia is expected to record a single-digit inflation rate by August, adding that he has no doubt whatsoever that the government is doing the right things. In an interview, Professor Saasa said the first-quarter performance indicated that the country was on the right track to recording a positive economic growth rate. “One of the things that will bring hope and that is where growth comes from, is how we…...
