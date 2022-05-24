PF Member of the Central Committee Mwiimba Malama has commended former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo for apologising to the President, but notes that it could have been influenced by what he has been going through like being arrested for corruption. And Malama says when given an opportunity to serve the nation, leaders must not be “stupid” and take advantage of the calmness of the Zambian people. In an interview, Malama said it was good that the Kabushi PF lawmaker had realised that his behaviour was not good. “It is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.