President Hakainde Hichilema with Zambia National Farmers Union president Jarvis Zimba during an interview with journalists shortly after meeting some fertiliser suppliers at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre on May 24, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the UPND government is working towards unlocking challenges in the economy such as the cost and availability of food. Speaking to journalists after a stakeholders’ engagement in the supply and distribution of fertiliser in the country, Tuesday, President Hichilema said his government’s focus was to better the lives of the people. “I think the important thing to say is that this is our new way of working, this shall continue to be our new way of working. Whatever challenges we face in the economy, in our…...