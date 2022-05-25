ACTING Secretary to the Treasury Danies Chisenda says the Treasury is worried about the poor financial and operational performances of institutions under the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), revealing that losses increased from 3 billion to 235 billion from 2018 to 2020. And Ministry of Finance Accountant General Kennedy Musonda says the debt swap creates a serious moral hazard in terms of liquidity for institutions, arguing that such initiatives should not be encouraged going forward. Speaking when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Bodies, Tuesday, Chisenda said the Treasury…...



