POLICE say Zambia Air Force air traffic services director Colonel Handima Gigi has paid an admission of guilt fee for causing an accident while driving under the influence. In a statement, Monday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Gigi, 46, caused an accident along Kamloops road in Lusaka and had been charged with dangerous driving and driving under the influence. “Police in Lusaka at Chelston Police Station recorded a road traffic accident which occurred on May 29, 2022 around 20:00 hours in which Colonel Handima Gigi aged 46 of unmarked house…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.