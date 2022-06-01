Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says those involved in the AZADI, Zamworth and Ministry of Infrastructure building scandal must be prosecuted. And Lifuka says former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka must be taken to task for facilitating a deal that saw the government pay K5,350,000 property transfer tax on behalf of Zamworth construction. Recently, a News Diggers investigation revealed that ZAMWORTH construction, the company that sold the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure office building to government at US$5.35 million is demanding a further payment of US$25 million as accrued interest for failure…...