ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu with his vice Emily Sikazwe during the ECZ summit at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on October 8, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has launched the continuous voter registration process in all provincial centres. Speaking during the launch at the Lusaka City Council Library, Wednesday, ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu said registration centres had been set in all respective provincial centres and would operate five days in a week, excluding holidays and weekends. “Today we welcome you to commence the continuous registration of voters. A few days ago, we met stakeholders to take them through a detailed presentation of how we will conduct this exercise and the services…...