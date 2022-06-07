Former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the Joint Investigative Team on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A JOINT Investigations Team has charged and arrested former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba for money laundering, conflict of interest and being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving US$ 2 million and K20 million. And Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says it is disappointing that despite all conditions being met, Mwamba was still denied police bond. When Mwamba arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs for questioning, Tuesday morning, he was instead transported to Woodlands Police Station, where a number of police…...