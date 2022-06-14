OPEN Spaces Zambia has observed that despite the change of government, freedom of expression is getting narrowed day by day, mostly due to existing laws such as defamation of the President. The organisation has since asked the Zambia Law Development Commission to quicken the law review process, of laws like the defamation of the president clause, among others. Meanwhile, the organisation has alleged that the current knowledge base in Zambia regarding the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is evidence enough that the public access to information is either limited or not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.