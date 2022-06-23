THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged a former Director of Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre (KGRTC) for corruption involving US$35,000. In a statement, Thursday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Kaela Siame, 57, allegedly abused his authority of office when he, on multiple occasions, arbitrarily approved applications for subsistence allowances amounting to $35,000, for a project that was fully sponsored. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Director of Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre (KGRTC) for corruption involving USD 35,000 (Thirty-Five thousand United States Dollars). Kaela Kennedy Siame aged…...

