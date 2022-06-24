PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has challenged the UPND government to disclose how much they have spent on each one of the presidential trips. And Mwanza says UPND should ask Edgar Lungu to get back into State House if they have failed to govern, rather than making references to PF all the time. Commenting on remarks by UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa that the amount of money which President Hakainde Hichilema had spent on 18 trips could equate to the amount which his predecessor, Lungu, would spend on three trips, Mwanza…...



