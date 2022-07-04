SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says UPND should also be compelled to disclose its sources of campaign funds because PF was not the only party which participated in the 2021 general elections. And Kampyongo says it is time that individuals who have worked for the Anti-Corruption Commission for many years are also motivated by being appointed to higher positions at the institution. During a media briefing, Friday, Kampyongo said it was interesting that the FIC 2021 Trends Report was only “pointing to one party”. “We have seen the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.