Former president Edgar Lungu having a chat with former PF secretary general Davis Mwila shortly after laying wreaths at Freedom Statue during the commemoration of the African Freedom Day on May 25, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says UPND knows that former president Edgar Lungu didn’t steal anything, no wonder they can’t push to remove his immunity despite being challenged do so. And Mwila says it’s in fact Lungu who has been kind to the UPND because he handed over power peacefully despite the whole crowd booing him. Commenting on the News Diggers editorial for July 15, 2022, titled “Lungu must be ashamed, HH has been kind to him”, Mwila said it was the UPND who were supposed to be ashamed…....