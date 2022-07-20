PROFESSIONAL Teachers Union of Zambia chairperson for North-Western Province Mwepu Kakunta has urged newly recruited teachers to support the UPND government. And Kankuta says the selection was done on merit. In a video, Monday, Kakunta said President Hakainde Hichilema had put more money in people’s pockets. “In the North Western Province, President Hakainde Hichilema has given us 3,600 teachers. This translates into 12% of the total recruited members. It is a big consideration in the North Western Province. So I’m appealing to the people of the Western Province to receive…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.