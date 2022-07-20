PROFESSIONAL Teachers Union of Zambia chairperson for North-Western Province Mwepu Kakunta has urged newly recruited teachers to support the UPND government. And Kankuta says the selection was done on merit. In a video, Monday, Kakunta said President Hakainde Hichilema had put more money in people’s pockets. “In the North Western Province, President Hakainde Hichilema has given us 3,600 teachers. This translates into 12% of the total recruited members. It is a big consideration in the North Western Province. So I’m appealing to the people of the Western Province to receive…...
Menu