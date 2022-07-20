PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says the recruitment of 496 more teachers than the earlier intended 30,000 has not disturbed the 2022 budget. During the budget presentation last year, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government intended to employ 30,000 teachers in 2022, but government last week announced that it had recruited 30,496 teachers. Commenting on the increment on Radio Phoenix’s Breakfast Show, Monday, Bwalya said the UPND government was unlocking resources which were locked up in corruption and the budget would therefore not be affected. “When the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.