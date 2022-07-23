Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga during the launch of the Freedom of Expression (Fox) report on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says government has heard people’s cries regarding the Access to Information Bill and will ensure the law is enacted in good time. And Kalunga says the new dawn government is working tirelessly to ensure that media freedoms, freedom of expression and digital rights are respected and enjoyed by every citizen. Meanwhile, MISA Zambia national director Austin Kayanda has urged government to enact laws that will guarantee absolute enjoyment of freedom of the media, freedom of expression and digital rights. Speaking during…...