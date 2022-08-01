LUNTE PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says it’s quite awkward for President Hakainde Hichilema to continue commissioning projects he claims were corruptly procured by the former ruling party. And PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa has described the UPND government as “gamblers in a nightclub” as they are commissioning PF projects without any appreciation. Meanwhile, Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says he felt emotionally drained after hearing that Bowman Lusambo had lost his Kabushi parliamentary seat. Speaking during a media briefing, Friday, Kafwaya said it was quite…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.