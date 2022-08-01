FORMER Bank of Zambia governor Christopher Mvunga has narrated that angry soccer fans almost lynched him on Saturday after he joked that the Chipolopolo boys were playing like the new dawn government. And Mvunga says police are professional and no one should accuse them of siding with UPND. In an interview, Mvunga said he did not understand why his jokes vexed soccer fans when they were merely social comments which are common when people are drinking. “It is a sad development. I took the children, instead of going to the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.