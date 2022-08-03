Electoral Commission of Zambia electoral chief officer Patrick Nshindano speaks during the unveiling of the new brand logo at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka on January 28, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it has mutually separated with its Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano effective August 7, 2022. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the agreement for the mutual separation between Nshindano and the commission was reached during a meeting held on 2nd August 2022. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia would like to announce the mutual separation of the chief electoral officer Mr. Kryticous Patrick Nshindano from the Electoral Commission of Zambia effective 7th August 2022. The agreement was…...