The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it has mutually separated with its Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano effective August 7, 2022. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the agreement for the mutual separation between Nshindano and the commission was reached during a meeting held on 2nd August 2022. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia would like to announce the mutual separation of the chief electoral officer Mr. Kryticous Patrick Nshindano from the Electoral Commission of Zambia effective 7th August 2022. The agreement was…...
Menu