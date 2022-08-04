Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda addresses journalists at East Park Mall during this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Lusaka on May 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says government had to cancel the Star Times and ZNBC loan because it was scandalous and did not benefit the Zambian people. And Kasanda says UPND’s one year in office has been a challenge due to empty coffers despite the party scoring big in many sectors. Last week, the Ministry of Finance announced that it had canceled the Digital Terrestrial Television Broadcasting Systems in Zambia loan contract, among others. Commenting on this in an interview, Kasanda, who is also Information and Media Minister, said it…...