University of Zambia political historian Professor Bizeck Phiri during an interview with News Digger! in Lusaka on April 23, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNZA lecturer Professor Bizeck Phiri says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) officers who allowed an unqualified candidate to contest as a Member of Parliament should be held accountable. The Constitutional Court on Thursday upheld the High Court’s decision to nullify Joseph Malanji’s Kwacha parliamentary seat on grounds that he did not possess a grade 12 certificate during the time of nomination. In an interview, Professor Phiri said the officers who admitted Malanji’s nomination papers should be held accountable because ECZ was being portrayed as having allowed an anomaly. “There…...