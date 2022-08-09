ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyuni’s request for her Oath of Secrecy to be lifted has been denied. In April, Siyuni wrote to the Judicial Complaints Commission informing them that she had sought clearance from President Hakainde Hichilema to freely respond to the various complaints against her without being constrained by the oath of secrecy. In a letter dated April 25, 2022, addressed to the JCC Chairperson, Siyunyi said she would only be able to file responses to the complaints against her once she received clearance from the President. But in a letter dated August 4 and addressed to Siyunyi’s lawyers from Messrs AMC Legal Practitioners, Kabesha said the request for a waiver on the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.