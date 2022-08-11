FORMER Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration Dr George Magwende says if he erred, he deserves to be punished. Last week, President Hakainde Hichilema terminated Dr Magwende’s contract and subsequently, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) summoned him for questioning on allegations of corruption. ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe told journalists that an ordinary statement had been recorded from Dr Magwende but that she could not give any further information as that could jeopardise investigations. And in an interview, Dr Magwende said he was not moved by everything which was happening to him, saying God could not take him to the mountains and dump him there. He wondered what he had done to trigger these events, but added that is…...



