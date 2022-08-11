GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says there is ample evidence which suggests that a formal contract for the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway was signed, contrary to former finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu’s suggestion. Recently Dr Ng’andu said a contract was never signed for Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway, questioning what the UPND administration was cancelling. But commenting on this, in response to a press query, Lifuka said Dr Ng’andu’s statement was not only shocking but emblematic of the chaos which characterised public management under the Patriotic Front government. “The statement made by the former Finance Minister – Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu that the contract for the construction of the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriageway road, is not only shocking but probably emblematic of the chaos…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.