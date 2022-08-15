FORMER Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he is very bitter because the funds being used on the upcoming Kabushi by-elections could’ve been directed towards constructing roads in the constituency. Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV’s Tonight programme, Friday, Lusambo said instead of holding an unnecessary by-election, the money could have been channeled to buying medicines. “There are people who don’t want to see Bowman in Parliament. But it’s not me, it’s the people of Kabushi who want me and I am just one person with one NRC. The people of Kabushi know that they have been cheated. So the people of Kabushi are very annoyed and they are eager to vote. Even today they can vote…....



