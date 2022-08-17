ECONOMIC Front president Wynter Kabimba says its pointless to boast about ending cadreism when hunger levels are still high. And Kabimba says it is unfortunate that some chiefs and clergymen act like they have never even heard of former president Edgar Lungu when they are in President Hakainde Hichilema’s presence. Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s Special Interview recently, Kabimba said it did not make sense that nobody was beating people up when they were hungry. “We are constructing a nation, we are not idolising individuals, and this country belongs to all of us. So it’s important that we are truthful to one another. Let me put it this way, tomorrow when you wake up, you will be faced…...



