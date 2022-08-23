PF acting president Given Lubinda says his party already knew that UPND would be use “surrogates” to question Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo’s eligibility to re-contest the Kwacha and Kabushi seats, respectively. Recently, GEARS Initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi said his organisation was contemplating going to the Constitutional Court to challenge Malanji and Lusambo’s eligibility for the forthcoming by-elections. Commenting on this in an interview, Lubinda challenged GEARS to go ahead, saying the former ruling party was ready. He said the party would not drop the two candidates for any weaker individuals simply because UPND was scared of them. “Let those who have their own agenda exercise their human rights of expressing their opinion, they are even at liberty to…...



