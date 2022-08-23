ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission Director General Gilbert Phiri has assured that the commission will prosecute all the cases it is taking to court because arrests are only effected after doing some thorough homework. In the last couple of days, the commission has arrested various individuals for corrupt practices, prominent among them; former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale, former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga, Savenda Group of Companies Director and Shareholder Clever Mpoha, Ndozo Lodges proprietor Chrint Sichamba, to mention but a few. In an interview, Phiri said the commission had done thorough homework and would prosecute these cases in court. “Be assured that we shall prosecute these cases in court. When we reach the decision to effect arrests…...



