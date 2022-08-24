LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima says only those who genuinely acquired land in Chingola’s Kasompe area and have title deeds will be compensated. Speaking to journalists, Tuesday, Muchima said while government sympathised with the victims, it could not champion illegality. “You can only compensate people according to the law. It’s provided for, if they have title deeds and they got it genuinely, yes they can be compensated. But if they got it illegally, like here, there will be no compensation. We sympathise, they followed wrong directions and directives. We sympathise with them. But it is also our responsibility to take care of our people but not to go and champion an illegality,” said Muchima. And Local Government and…...



