UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says all ministers are government spokespersons with an obligation to explain and defend policy. And Mweetwa says the Socialist Party failed to find credible candidates to compete in the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections, hence their decision to back PF candidates despite labelling the former ruling party corrupt not too long ago. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya’s remarks that “it’s now time to fix the fixer” shows that his earlier support for President Hakainde Hichilema wasn’t genuine. Recently, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said Mweetwa’s role was to speak for the party and not government. But during a press briefing, Thursday, Mweetwa, who is also Southern Province minister, said he sometimes speaks…...



